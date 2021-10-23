STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CBI nabs six more for making derogatory posts on social media against HC judges

As part of the probe, the CBI had also taken measures to get the objectionable posts removed from social media platforms.

Published: 23rd October 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Social Media

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested six more persons for making derogatory posts on social media against judges and the judiciary. With this, the number of arrested in the case related to making objectionable social media posts against judges and the judiciary rose to 11. Five more accused in the case are yet to be arrested. 

According to a CBI press release, Sridhar Reddy Avuthu, Jalagam Venkata Satyanarayana, Guda Sridhar Reddy, Sreenath Suswaram, Kishore Kumar Darisa and Sudduluri Ajay Amruth were arrested. Later, they were produced before court in Guntur. 

The CBI had registered a case against 16 persons under Sections 153 (A), 504, 505 (2) and 506 of the IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act, 2000 on November 11, 2020. It took over the investigation of 12 FIRs from the State Crime Investigation Department (APCID) following the AP High Court order. 

After registering the case, the CBI has so far traced 13 of the 16 accused named in the FIRs on various digital platforms. The CBI is trying to get three other accused, who are said to be abroad, as part of the case investigation.

“The original FIRs were registered based on complaints from the Registrar General of AP High Court. It was alleged that the accused made derogatory social media posts intentionally targeting judges and the judiciary following  some verdicts delivered by the High Court,” CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said. 

As part of the probe, the CBI had also taken measures to get the objectionable posts removed from social media platforms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
social media derogatory posts CBI judiciary
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp