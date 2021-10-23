CBI nabs six more for making derogatory posts on social media against HC judges

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested six more persons for making derogatory posts on social media against judges and the judiciary. With this, the number of arrested in the case related to making objectionable social media posts against judges and the judiciary rose to 11. Five more accused in the case are yet to be arrested.

According to a CBI press release, Sridhar Reddy Avuthu, Jalagam Venkata Satyanarayana, Guda Sridhar Reddy, Sreenath Suswaram, Kishore Kumar Darisa and Sudduluri Ajay Amruth were arrested. Later, they were produced before court in Guntur.

The CBI had registered a case against 16 persons under Sections 153 (A), 504, 505 (2) and 506 of the IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act, 2000 on November 11, 2020. It took over the investigation of 12 FIRs from the State Crime Investigation Department (APCID) following the AP High Court order.

After registering the case, the CBI has so far traced 13 of the 16 accused named in the FIRs on various digital platforms. The CBI is trying to get three other accused, who are said to be abroad, as part of the case investigation.

“The original FIRs were registered based on complaints from the Registrar General of AP High Court. It was alleged that the accused made derogatory social media posts intentionally targeting judges and the judiciary following some verdicts delivered by the High Court,” CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

As part of the probe, the CBI had also taken measures to get the objectionable posts removed from social media platforms.