Guntur: PDS rice worth Rs 3 cr seized in a month

He informed that in the last one month, officials had conducted raids across the district at various rice mills, godowns.

PDS rice, Rice theft

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: At a press conference held on Friday on the action being taken to prevent the illegal diversion of PDS rice, Joint Collector Dinesh Kumar said in the last month, officials have seized PDS rice worth Rs 3.11 crore, being illegally transported and stocked in various parts of the district. 

He informed that in the last one month, officials had conducted raids across the district at various rice mills, godowns. 12,000 quintals of rice was seized and cases were booked against nine rice mills in Komerepudi, Pedakakani, Mangalagiri, Ponnuru, Thulluru, Nekarikalu, Ravipadu and Santhagudipadu villages. 

He also said that until now cases were being booked under the Essential Commodities Act, but, from now on, criminal charges will be slapped on them and Preventive Detention Act will be invoked in case of 
repeat offense.

