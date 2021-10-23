High Court pulls up East Godavari collector on no-trust move result

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday sought an explanation from East Godavari district collector as to why he failed to heed the court orders and forwarded the results of the ‘no confidence motion’ against mayor Sunkara Pavani on October 5.

Dealing with a petition filed by Sunkara Pavani challenging the order and the gazette notification issued by the government removing her as the mayor of Kakinada city, Justice D Ramesh said the court had already made it clear that the final result of the ‘no confidence motion’ will be based on the final verdict of the court.

“In spite of such an order, the collector has gone ahead and submitted the results,” the Judge observed and summoned the East Godavari district collector to appear before the court in person on October 25 to give an explanation. The case hearing was adjourned to October 25.

Earlier, petitioner’s counsel C Raghu argued that the district collector had acted against the court orders. Despite the court directing him to keep the result of the no confidence motion in abeyance till the final verdict, he submitted the same to the government, which issued orders removing the mayor. However, the government pleader maintained that the district collector has acted as per rules.