Households use 28% of total power demand: Ajay Jain

Published: 23rd October 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Special Chief Secretary (housing), Ajay Jain

Special Chief Secretary (housing), Ajay Jain (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Noting that energy codes for new buildings are important for ushering energy efficiency in the building sector, special chief secretary (housing) Ajay Jain said the State is ready to implement world class energy efficiency technology in the 28.3 lakh houses to be built by the government for the economically weaker sections. About 13,000 housing, village and ward secretariat engineers and staff will be trained for the implementation of the initiative, estimated to bring down energy consumption by 20 per cent among other things.

In a seminar on Eco-Niwas Samhitha held by AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) as part of Indo-Swiss Building Energy Efficiency Project (BEEP) on Friday in Tirupati, Ajay Jain noted that residential buildings would become the largest end-user of electricity in the country accounting for 38 per cent of the total electricity consumption. “In AP, domestic sector alone consumes around 17,514 MU or 28 per cent out of total annual demand of 60,943 MU (FY2021-22),” he said.

He also mentioned that the initiative would only be an option but not mandatory and would be implemented only with the consent of beneficiaries.  Indo-Swiss Building Energy Efficiency Project (BEEP) is a bilateral co-operation project between the Ministry of Power (MoP), Government of India, and the Swiss Government.

