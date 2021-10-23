Naidu seeks CBI probe into attack on TDP office 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the attack on NTR Bhavan (TDP central office) as the peak of the destructive approach of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP supremo and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu sought to know what more evidence was needed to prove that the incident was ‘government-sponsored terrorism’.

“The incident did not happen in a remote location. It happened just 100 yards away from the DGP office, and also near to the residence of the chief minister. There is also a police battalion nearby. It is all an indication of the intention of the chief minister that no one should question the misdeeds of his government,” Naidu observed.

Addressing his party activists at the NTR Bhavan before the conclusion of his 36-hour Deeksha ‘Prabhutva Ugravadampai Poru’ (fight against government-sponsored terrorism) on Friday evening, Naidu urged the Centre to put an end to the law and order ‘failures’, financial bankruptcy and economic collapse of Andhra Pradesh by imposing President’s rule in the State.

Naidu said the State-sponsored terrorism of Jagan Mohan Reddy regime would come to an end only when Article 356 is invoked in AP. The Centre should consider this since the TDP has made this demand for the first time even though it is against President’s rule in principle,” he said.

He also demanded that a CBI inquiry be ordered into the latest attack on the TDP main office at Mangalagiri, “which is like a temple for over 70 lakh devoted activists of the party”. “The State police neither registered any case and nor arrested a single person, but a false attempt to murder case was filed against TDP leaders. The house of TDP leader Pattabhiram was vandalised and then he was implicated in a fabricated case.”

Naidu asked why the YSRC government was complacent without taking any action against the rising ganja and drug menace in the State. “The value of the seized heroin at Mundra port was estimated to be `21,000 crore and it was being smuggled by a Vijayawada-based firm. The AP government is not able to tell the people what action it is taking against this,” he alleged.