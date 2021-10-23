STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tirupati: Bride suffocates to death as car submerges in stagnated rainwater

The victim, along with her family, from Rayachuru in Karnataka, came to Tirupati for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala. 

Published: 23rd October 2021 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

the newly married woman got stuck in the vehicle and suffocated to death.

The newly married woman got stuck in the vehicle and suffocated to death. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A newly-wed bride suffocated to death, after the vehicle in which she was traveling submerged in stagnated rainwater at a railway underpass in Tirupati on Saturday. 

According to the Sri Venkateswara University campus police, who rescued the people stuck in the submerged vehicle, the victim was identified as Sandhya. She along with her family, from Rayachuru in Karnataka, came to Tirupati for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala. 

When the vehicle reached the underpass located near the West church on New Balaji colony - MR Palli road, the driver, unaware that the stagnated water was deep, drove into it.

As the car got submerged in the water, which is estimated to be some eight feet deep, the passengers in the vehicle tried to come out of it. Unfortunately, the newly married woman got stuck in the vehicle and suffocated to death.

On being alerted, University Police rushed to the spot and rescued the other passengers in the vehicle. Among the rescued, the condition of a two-year-old boy toddler was reported to be serious. All the people rescued were shifted to SVR Ruia Government General Hospital. A case has been registered and the investigation is on. 

