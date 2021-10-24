SEEI: Andhra Pradesh 8th in energy efficiency steps

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh, which has been focusing on adopting energy efficiency initiatives, has managed to figure in the list of top performers in the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI)-2020, announced by Union Ministry of Power’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and released by Union Minister for Power RK Singh on Friday.

While Karnataka and Rajasthan emerged as the ‘front-runners’, AP, along with six others, is among the States that saw ‘most improvement’ and is in the ‘achiever’ category. SEEI 2020 assessed performance of 36 states and UTs in energy efficiency between April, 2019, and March, 2020 through 68 indicators across six sectors: buildings, industry, municipalities, transport, agriculture and distribution companies (Discoms), and cross sector initiatives. The assessment was based on how effectively the States had driven energy efficiency initiatives with respect to policy and regulation, financing mechanisms, institutional capacity, adoption of energy efficiency measures, and energy savings in the said six sectors.

Karnataka and Rajasthan scored 70 and 61 out of a scale of 100, while Andhra Pradesh scored 50.5. The tally of neighbouring States such as Telangana and Tamil Nadu stood at 28.5 and 51.5 respectively.“In SEEI 2020, as many as 27 States and UTs improved their scores compared to SEEI 2019. Out of these, seven States — Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu — improved by more than 10 points,” the report released by the Union minister noted.

The index categorised States into four based on the score. Those with above 60 points are ‘front-runners’, states with 50-60 points are ‘achievers’, 30-49.5 points are ‘contenders’ and less than 30 points would get ‘aspirant’ status.

Besides noting that AP performed well in most indicators, the index observed that AP State Energy Conservation Mission, the state designated agency of AP, collaborated with the National Productivity Council to implement internet of things (IoT)-enabled EE solutions in two MSME ceramic units. APSECM is the only SDA constituted with the sole mandate of promoting energy efficiency. Kerala has a Energy Management Centre, but it was notified much before the enactment of the Energy Conservation Act, 2001.