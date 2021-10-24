STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man held for duping banks using duplicate passbooks

The accused was identified as Gali Chetan Chowdary of Tirupati, who recently shifted to Ongole. 

Published: 24th October 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

(Photo| Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police on Saturday arrested one white collar offender who had been involved in withdrawing cheques using duplicate passbooks and cheque books of several bank customers. Kandukur DSP K Srinivasa Rao conducted a press meet on Saturday and revealed the details. The accused was identified as Gali Chetan Chowdary of Tirupati, who recently shifted to Ongole. 

The fraud came to light after Kandukur-Union Bank of India manager Asish Gupta lodged a complaint that one cheque out of three Rs 2 lakh cheques, which were sent to Ongole-Canara Bank, was drawn in a duplicate bank account. The accused had committed similar crimes in Chennai and Hyderabad.The police also seized several ATM cards, Passbooks, demand drafts, cheque books, PAN cards, Aadhaar cards and Rs 40,000 cash from the possession of the accused. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prakasam police Bank fraud duplicate passbooks
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp