Man held for duping banks using duplicate passbooks

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police on Saturday arrested one white collar offender who had been involved in withdrawing cheques using duplicate passbooks and cheque books of several bank customers. Kandukur DSP K Srinivasa Rao conducted a press meet on Saturday and revealed the details. The accused was identified as Gali Chetan Chowdary of Tirupati, who recently shifted to Ongole.

The fraud came to light after Kandukur-Union Bank of India manager Asish Gupta lodged a complaint that one cheque out of three Rs 2 lakh cheques, which were sent to Ongole-Canara Bank, was drawn in a duplicate bank account. The accused had committed similar crimes in Chennai and Hyderabad.The police also seized several ATM cards, Passbooks, demand drafts, cheque books, PAN cards, Aadhaar cards and Rs 40,000 cash from the possession of the accused.