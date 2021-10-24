MTS for junior, degree college faculty too: APSCHE

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) chairman P Hema Chandra Reddy has said that there is no truth in the news that Minimum Time Scale (MTS) will not be implemented in junior and degree colleges. Addressing a press conference at his office in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Hema Chandra Reddy maintained that the State government was committed to implement MTS for university faculty.

However, the implementation of GO 24 issued by the previous government led to confusion over the implementation of MTS. According to GO 24, issued in 2019, a minimum time scale should be given to faculty members as per the 2015 revised pay scales. There is a confusion over how to apply this to university employees, and whether the UGC scale applies to university employees. But after the YSRCP government came into power, GO 40 was released and started thinking about the welfare of contract employees, he said.

The APSCHE chairman said that a group of ministers have already discussed the implementation of MTS for university faculty. He said the problems were due to non-compliance with a systematic approach in university appointments in the past.