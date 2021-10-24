Special screening camp for cochlear surgeries conducted at Guntur GGH

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tests were conducted for as many as 18 children with hearing issues as part of the special screening camp for children at Guntur Government General Hospital here on Saturday.Speaking on the occasion, Government General Hospital superintendent Dr Neelam Prabhavati said that cochlear surgeries for children suffering from hearing issues will be conducted free of cost for the first time in the State at GGH under the YSR Aarogyasri scheme.

As part of it, in order to identify the children who required surgeries, this screening camp was conducted.

With the coordination of the State government and SAHI Trust, the required machinery for cochlear surgeries worth Rs 50 lakh has been set up in the ENT department at the Government General Hospital.

Out of the 18 children who were screened on Saturday, five children were identified who will require the cochlear surgery.

The GGH superintendent also said that the parents should be very attentive when they observe any abnormality in the hearing capabilities of their children and should immediately get them screened to identify the hearing issues.She appealed to the people to utilise this opportunity which will continue till Sunday.