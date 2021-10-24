STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Special screening camp for cochlear surgeries conducted at Guntur GGH

As part of it, in order to identify the children who required surgeries, this screening camp was conducted. 

Published: 24th October 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Guntur government general hospital.

A view of Guntur government general hospital (file photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tests were conducted for as many as 18 children with hearing issues as part of the special screening camp for children at Guntur Government General Hospital here on Saturday.Speaking on the occasion, Government General Hospital superintendent Dr Neelam Prabhavati said that cochlear surgeries for children suffering from hearing issues will be conducted free of cost for the first time in the State at GGH under the YSR Aarogyasri scheme.

As part of it, in order to identify the children who required surgeries, this screening camp was conducted. 
With the coordination of the State government and SAHI Trust, the required machinery for cochlear surgeries worth Rs 50 lakh has been set up in the ENT department at the Government General Hospital.
Out of the 18 children who were screened on Saturday, five children were identified who will require the cochlear surgery.

The GGH superintendent also said that the parents should be very attentive when they observe any abnormality in the hearing capabilities of their children and should immediately get them screened to identify the hearing issues.She appealed to the people to utilise this opportunity which will continue till Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp