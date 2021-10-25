Kadapa police eye ‘Parivarthan’ of bootleggers, end of drug use by youth

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: The Kadapa district police have embarked on novel a programme named ‘Parivarthan’ for those arrested for their involvement in the production of illicit liquor and bootlegging. Through counselling sessions, the police are advising them not to take up these illegal activities and ruin their future. The district police department along with Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) is also organising awareness programmes among the students explaining the pitfalls of drug consumption.

‘Parivarthan’ assumes significance as the statistics indicated a spike in ‘ganja’ (cannabis) sales in the district in the last three years. The target of the ganja peddlers is youth, especially college students. Earlier, ganja was limited to beggars and street urchin, but now use of ganja is observed among the youth. Further, the menace of illicit liquor production and bootlegging is still there in the district. According to police officials, the source of ganja is Paderu, Araku and Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam district and from there through different routes, it is being smuggled to Kadapa, Rajampet, Railway Koduru and Proddatur.

It is being sold in sachets and each sachet costs around Rs 50. Recent raids carried out against drug peddlers and recent seizure of contraband from smugglers revealed that liquid ganja is the latest form of the drug being sold.On the directions of Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan, circle inspectors and sub-inspectors in the different police stations under seven police sub divisions in the district are visiting schools and colleges regularly to conduct awareness about the pitfalls of drug use and the legal action against the sellers and users of narcotics. “Don’t use drugs and spoil your future” is the message being sent across.

Parents of the students are being advised to keep an eye on their wards. Those who are already addicted are being advised to take experts’ counselling for their children to get them de-addicted. However, the main focus of Parivarthan is to bring about a change among those arrested and involved in the production of illicit liquor and bootlegging. They are being advised about how they are spoiling not only their future but also that of their families and relatives. Advising them to look for alternative source of income generation, the police department is assuring support in different forms

“It is the responsibility of everyone to fight against illicit liquor, bootlegging and drug use to protect the society and coming generations,” a police official said and urged cooperation of people. Details of the persons who provide information about drug trade and other illegal activities will be kept confidential, he assured.