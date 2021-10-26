STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur & Vizianagaram report zero fresh cases

The State logged less than 300 new Covid infections from over  28,000 samples collected in the past 24 hours, ending 9 am on Monday.

Published: 26th October 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading

Image used for representational purpose only.. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State logged less than 300 new Covid infections from over  28,000 samples collected in the past 24 hours, ending 9 am on Monday.Two districts of the State, Anantapur and Vizianagaram, did not report even a single case. With the fresh spike, the State’s cumulative tally reached over 20.63 lakh infections from 2.92-odd crore samples. The active caseload has come down to less than 5,000.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari district reported the highest of 69 new infections, closely followed by 68 in Krishna. The remaining 11 districts logged less than 50 new infections. Kurnool and West Godavari reported one and three new cases respectively, while  four Rayalaseema districts accounted for 54 new infections. 35 cases were reported from the three north coastal districts.

Meanwhile, 560 more patients recovered from the virus, taking the gross recoveries to over 20.44 lakh. Active caseload came down to 4,830 with Chittoor accounting for the highest of 882 active cases followed by 842 and 836 in Krishna and EG. Seven more fatalities were reported, taking the overall deaths to 14,350.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid infections recoveries COVID-19
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp