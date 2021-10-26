Anantapur & Vizianagaram report zero fresh cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State logged less than 300 new Covid infections from over 28,000 samples collected in the past 24 hours, ending 9 am on Monday.Two districts of the State, Anantapur and Vizianagaram, did not report even a single case. With the fresh spike, the State’s cumulative tally reached over 20.63 lakh infections from 2.92-odd crore samples. The active caseload has come down to less than 5,000.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari district reported the highest of 69 new infections, closely followed by 68 in Krishna. The remaining 11 districts logged less than 50 new infections. Kurnool and West Godavari reported one and three new cases respectively, while four Rayalaseema districts accounted for 54 new infections. 35 cases were reported from the three north coastal districts.

Meanwhile, 560 more patients recovered from the virus, taking the gross recoveries to over 20.44 lakh. Active caseload came down to 4,830 with Chittoor accounting for the highest of 882 active cases followed by 842 and 836 in Krishna and EG. Seven more fatalities were reported, taking the overall deaths to 14,350.