‘Centre has to take call on Polavaram RCE’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Any decision on the revised cost estimates of Polavaram project has to be taken by the Union Cabinet. This is the message understood to have been passed on to the water resources department by the officials of the Jal Shakti ministry.

“It is a national project and the cost for completing it has increased. Logically speaking, the Centre has to bear the increased cost. If not, it will be left midway. No government would be willing to leave the project incomplete after spending such an amount. If not Centre, the State has to take it up invariably. But, the things might not come to that point,” sources in the State Water Resources department said.

Meanwhile, a Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) delegation led by its Chief Engineer AK Pradhan visited Polavaram the site on Monday. Polavaram project Chief Engineer B Sudhakar, SE K Narasimha Murthy and MEIL vice-president Rangarajan explained the progress of the works.