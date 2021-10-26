STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KMC elects Sunkara Siva Prasanna as new Mayor

Published: 26th October 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The council of the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Monday elected Sunkara Siva Prasanna unopposed as the Mayor, after a no-confidence motion was passed to oust Sunkara Pavani as the Mayor. Sunkara Prasanna was the corporator of the 40th division. Meesala Uday Kumar has been elected as the first Deputy Mayor. The second Deputy Mayor, Chodipalli Satya Prasad, was elected on October 5. 

In 2017, the TDP won 33 seats and the YSRC 10 seats. The BJP bagged three seats and the independent candidates won 2 seats.  In 2019, after the YSRCP won the assembly election, the YSRC corporators and TDP rebels submitted a no-confidence motion against Sunkara Pavani to the district Collector.

