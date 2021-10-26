KMC elects Sunkara Siva Prasanna as new Mayor

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The council of the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Monday elected Sunkara Siva Prasanna unopposed as the Mayor, after a no-confidence motion was passed to oust Sunkara Pavani as the Mayor. Sunkara Prasanna was the corporator of the 40th division. Meesala Uday Kumar has been elected as the first Deputy Mayor. The second Deputy Mayor, Chodipalli Satya Prasad, was elected on October 5.

In 2017, the TDP won 33 seats and the YSRC 10 seats. The BJP bagged three seats and the independent candidates won 2 seats. In 2019, after the YSRCP won the assembly election, the YSRC corporators and TDP rebels submitted a no-confidence motion against Sunkara Pavani to the district Collector.