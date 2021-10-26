Naidu silent on Pattabhi’s abusive words: Vijayasai 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MP and party’s national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy on Monday said the TDP leaders have been using filthy language and cuss words against Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The TDP leaders were making allegations with an intent to show the State in a bad light, he alleged.

“The TDP spokespersons have brazen disregard for decorum and decency and are using unparliamentary language in the public domain. This is a part of a big conspiracy by the TDP leaders to provoke and instigate people. They are trying to stop the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRCP government by creating hurdles,’’ the MP alleged.

Vijayasai Reddy said it was not just TDP spokesperson K Pattabhiram but other leaders were also using choicest expletives, epithets and cuss words and other such expressions constantly without sparing even the Chief Minister without regret or remorse.

“People are deeply pained and hurt by the abusive comments made by TDP leaders against Jagan. The attack of the TDP office was a result of people’s ire against the dirty politics of the opposition party,’’ he said.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who was trying to gain sympathy by showing the pictures of the attacks on the TDP office, was silent on the reason why the citizens attacked the office, he said and added that Naidu did not condemn the abusive comments made by his party spokesperson. “He is encouraging them to make the nastiest possible comment against Jagan and others who are holding constitutional Posts,’’ the MP alleged.