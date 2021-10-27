Close to 90% bone marrow transplant patients treated under Aarogyasri at Manipal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Manipal Hospitals recently reached the milestone of completing 50 successful bone marrow transplants, saving lives of both children and adults. Disclosing the information to mediapersons on Tuesday, Dr Krishna Reddy, consultant medical oncologist and BMT physician of Manipal Hospitals said, “We have come a long way since performing our first Autologous Stem Cell Transplant in 2009. This momentous achievement would not have been possible without the close collaboration with our pathologists, micro-biologists, blood bank and apheresis team, intensivists, and nursing staff.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Madhav Danthala, Consultant Bone Marrow Transplant Physician at Manipal Hospitals, said, “We have performed both Autologous and Allogeneic stem cell transplants successfully on patients for a wide range of diseases - Multiple Myeloma, Lymphomas, Acute Lymphoblastic leukemia, APML, Aplastic anaemia, Neuroblastoma, Wilm’s tumour and Ewing sarcoma. The results we get are outstanding and that’s one of the reasons we have reached our milestone.”

“Our transplant related mortality is among the lowest in the country and is testimony to the safety and quality of care provided at Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada. We are the only hospital in the State that has access to unrelated stem cell donor registries,” he added.

Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi, Manipal Hospitals director, Vijayawada said, “Manipal Hospitals has always been at the forefront of providing quality healthcare which is on par with international standards and with state-of-the-art infrastructure. Our doctors have developed some of the most extensive clinical expertise in the field, are internationally trained and are giving hope to patients in the State.” He further added that almost 90 per cent of bone marrow transplant patients have been treated under the State-sponsored Dr YSR Arogyasri health scheme.” Dr B Sravan Kumar, Consultant medical Oncologist and Dr Ch Manoj Kumar, Chief of clinical services were also present.