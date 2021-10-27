STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Close to 90% bone marrow transplant patients treated under Aarogyasri at Manipal

Manipal Hospitals recently reached the milestone of completing 50 successful bone marrow transplants, saving lives of both children and adults.

Published: 27th October 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Manipal Hospitals recently reached the milestone of completing 50 successful bone marrow transplants, saving lives of both children and adults. Disclosing the information to mediapersons on Tuesday, Dr Krishna Reddy, consultant medical oncologist and BMT physician of Manipal Hospitals said, “We have come a long way since performing our first Autologous Stem Cell Transplant in 2009. This momentous achievement would not have been possible without the close collaboration with our pathologists, micro-biologists, blood bank and apheresis team, intensivists, and nursing staff.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Madhav Danthala, Consultant Bone Marrow Transplant Physician at Manipal Hospitals, said, “We have performed both Autologous and Allogeneic stem cell transplants successfully on patients for a wide range of diseases - Multiple Myeloma, Lymphomas, Acute Lymphoblastic leukemia, APML, Aplastic anaemia, Neuroblastoma, Wilm’s tumour and Ewing sarcoma. The results we get are outstanding and that’s one of the reasons we have reached our milestone.”

“Our transplant related mortality is among the lowest in the country and is testimony to the safety and quality of care provided at Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada. We are the only hospital in the State that has access to unrelated stem cell donor registries,” he added. 

Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi, Manipal Hospitals director, Vijayawada said, “Manipal Hospitals has always been at the forefront of providing quality healthcare which is on par with international standards and with state-of-the-art infrastructure. Our doctors have developed some of the most extensive clinical expertise in the field, are internationally trained and are giving hope to patients in the State.” He further added that almost 90 per cent of bone marrow transplant patients have been treated under the State-sponsored Dr YSR Arogyasri health scheme.” Dr B Sravan Kumar, Consultant medical Oncologist and Dr Ch Manoj Kumar, Chief of clinical services were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bone marrow bone marrow transplant Manipal Hospitals
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp