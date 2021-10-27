Visakhapatnam: Tribal woman dies after delivery in Agency        

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 27-year-old woman of Vedurupalli in Chintapalli mandal of Visakhapatnam Agency allegedly died after delivering a baby girl as she could not be shifted to hospital in the absence of a road link to the interior tribal hamlet.

The nearest primary health centre is at Annavaram, which is 6 km away from Vedurupalli. There is no motorable road for a stretch of 5 km between Annavaram and Vedurupalli.According to locals, Gemmili Divya, wife of Babu Rao, went into labour on Sunday evening. When her condition became severe, her family members made all-out efforts to shift her to hospital in an ambulance but in vain. The vehicle could

Tribals carry a boy in a Doli from

Kuridi to Srungavarapukota hospital

in Vizianagaram Agency | EXPRESS

not reach the hamlet due to lack of proper road connectivity.

Divya died after delivering a baby girl in the night even as her family watched helplessly. According to information reaching here, she had two boys and one girl. It was her fourth delivery. Additional District Medical and Health Officer Dr Leela Prasad said Divya went into labour three weeks ahead of her scheduled delivery in November. “Asha workers visited her a week ago and told her about precautions to be taken before delivery,’’ he said.

Doli a primitive mode of transport for tribals

Tribal people of Visakha Agency said there were several instances when they had to carry sick and old people in dolis to hospital during medical emergencies and some of them died on the way