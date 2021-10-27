STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD, other temples can help in running night shelters: Ajeya Kallam

The official stated that taking help from TTD and other temples would help immensely for successfully running shelter homes everywhere.

Published: 27th October 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

TTD

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Principal advisor to Chief Minister and retired IAS officer Ajeya Kallam and additional director general of police (ADGP) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar along with Vijayawada city police commissioner B Sreenivasulu on Tuesday inaugurated ‘Mano Bandhu’, a campaign to rehabilitate homeless people with psychological disabilities. 

‘Mano Bandhu’ campaign was initiated by a Vijayawada-based psychiatrist Bhupathiraju Ramakrishnam Raju. It mainly focuses on providing access to existing mental care facilities to the homeless people with psychological disabilities, their rehabilitation with the help of State functionaries. 

Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy, a renowned Vijayawada-based psychiatrist, explained a few cases of mentally ill persons recovering through proper medical treatment and reuniting with their family members. The psychiatrist further expressed his concern over mentally disturbed people often getting neglected and subjected to discrimination.  

ADGP Ravishankar Ayyanar said police department will ensure provisions of the Mental Healthcare Act are implemented in letter and in spirit and recalled his stint as the CEO of Aarogyasri Trust. He further said that a study conducted by the government back in 2016 revealed that more than 1 per cent of the State population were suffering from psychiatric issues.

Appreciating the efforts of various NGOs working for the similar cause, Ajeya Kallam ensured all necessary support from the government to the ‘Mano Bandhu’ initiative. The official stated that taking help from TTD and other temples would help immensely for successfully running shelter homes everywhere.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajeya Kallam TTD
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp