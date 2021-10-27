TTD, other temples can help in running night shelters: Ajeya Kallam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Principal advisor to Chief Minister and retired IAS officer Ajeya Kallam and additional director general of police (ADGP) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar along with Vijayawada city police commissioner B Sreenivasulu on Tuesday inaugurated ‘Mano Bandhu’, a campaign to rehabilitate homeless people with psychological disabilities.

‘Mano Bandhu’ campaign was initiated by a Vijayawada-based psychiatrist Bhupathiraju Ramakrishnam Raju. It mainly focuses on providing access to existing mental care facilities to the homeless people with psychological disabilities, their rehabilitation with the help of State functionaries.

Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy, a renowned Vijayawada-based psychiatrist, explained a few cases of mentally ill persons recovering through proper medical treatment and reuniting with their family members. The psychiatrist further expressed his concern over mentally disturbed people often getting neglected and subjected to discrimination.

ADGP Ravishankar Ayyanar said police department will ensure provisions of the Mental Healthcare Act are implemented in letter and in spirit and recalled his stint as the CEO of Aarogyasri Trust. He further said that a study conducted by the government back in 2016 revealed that more than 1 per cent of the State population were suffering from psychiatric issues.

Appreciating the efforts of various NGOs working for the similar cause, Ajeya Kallam ensured all necessary support from the government to the ‘Mano Bandhu’ initiative. The official stated that taking help from TTD and other temples would help immensely for successfully running shelter homes everywhere.