Aid extended to kin of cops who died of Covid-19

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 124 families of police personnel, who succumbed to Covid during the second wave, each received a financial aid of Rs 3 lakh from Mankind Pharma, said DGP D Gautam Sawang.Virtually addressing over 1,000 police officials, including SPs and other ranks, from the police headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Sawang noted that the State government and the Police Welfare Fund had together provided Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to the families of officials who died due to Covid. He praised Rajeev Juneja, vice-chairman and managing director of Mankind Pharma, for the kind gesture.

As many as 206 police personnel succumbed to Covid-19 so far, of which 124 died during the second wave. “Mankind Pharma’s contribution and such kind gestures stand as an acknowledgement to the sacrifices by the force in safeguarding the public during the pandemic. It also gives a sense of reassurance to the officials who risk their lives to protect the people,” Sawang stated.

Anantapur range DIG Kanthi Rana Tata, Vizianagaram SP Deepika Patil, East Godavari SP M Ravindranath Babu, Krishna SP Siddharth Kaushal and AP police officers association president Janakula Srinivasa Rao interacted and thanked Juneja for the help.