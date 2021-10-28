STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Papikondalu boat rides from Nov 7

The decision was taken at a meeting held with boat operators at Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi.

Published: 28th October 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Papikondalu boat operations. Representational Image

Papikondalu boat operations. Representational Image (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday informed that the boat operations to Papikondalu will resume from November 7. He also assured that enhanced precautionary measures would be taken. The decision was taken at a meeting held with boat operators at Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi. The government has capped the fare per person for the boat ride between Rajahmundry and Papikondalu at Rs 1,250, inclusive of transport and food charges.

Srinivasa Rao made it clear that the State government was giving utmost priority to the development of the tourism sector in the State. He added that the safety of the tourists was also being considered by the government. The Minister informed that steps were being taken to make Polavaram project area, a popular tourism hub in the coming days. Expressing concern over the boat accident that occurred last year, at Papilondalu, He said the government assured that tough measures to prevent such incidents in the future were being taken up.

