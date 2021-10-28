Ramana rides extra mile to wean children off phone addiction, nurture reading habit

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: If the kids do not visit a library, take the library to them, seems to be the motto of this 38-year-old private college employee, who devotes money and time to develop and nurture reading habit among rural children and youth.

Reddi Ramana, a bookbinder with a monthly salary of Rs 15,000, took upon himself the task of cultivating the reading habit after noticing youngsters getting addicted to smartphones. He converted his motorcycle into a mobile library with 300 books at a time, and on off days, takes the books-on-wheels to the children and youth in rural areas – a mission he started on October 2, 2020.

Besides lending books for free, he also distributes books to children who cannot otherwise afford them. Ramana has, so far, toured 56 villages in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam and distributed 15,000 books for free. A resident of G Agraharam in Cheepurupalli mandal, Ramana has also floated a youth association, Ashya, to create awareness on environment, health and social service.

“I lost my father when I was in the fifth standard. I completed my education in distance mode, raising funds through daily-wage labour. I know the struggle poor students have to undergo to get books, especially those other than academic books. Now-a-days, children and youth are getting addicted to smartphones at the cost of reading books. I believe a library is a temple and mentor for students. Hence, I have started this bike library to develop and nurture the reading habit among rural youth,’’ Ramana said.

He visits schools, village secretariats, temples and Rachabanda where people normally gather to distribute books among youth and children, and encourage them to read. He stays in a village for nearly three hours to clear the doubts of the readers.

The books he circulates are on general knowledge, and personality development, besides biographies and autobiographies of national leaders and freedom fighters. Story books, comics and epics are also available in the bike library. He has been spending Rs 2,000 from his salary a month to keep the library running and for educating the youth to set up public libraries in their villages.

The 1959-64 alumni batch of Andhra University’s Engineering College contributed books worth Rs 1 lakh to his bike library. Some teachers, youth associations and students are also encouraging his services by sponsoring books. “I have been going to villages on holidays. Some parents and village elders are happy with my mobile library. They eagerly wait for my visits. I have distributed at least 15,000 books to kids, who remember stories, and continue reading for at least for 21 days a month,’’ he added.