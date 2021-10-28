YSRC leaders shivering in fear after Naidu’s meet with President, claims TDP 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition TDP leaders sought to know why Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was not trying for the appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the past one year. The TDP leaders advised YSRC MP Vijay Sai Reddy to introspect about his CM’s failures instead of hurling needless abuses on TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

The people of whole Andhra knew how Jagan was made to wait days together and yet could not get appointment of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the past. The AP CM met the PM in the first week of October, 2020, and did not dare to seek the PM’s appointment afterwards, they alleged.

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, former MP Konakalla Narayana Rao strongly objected to Vijaysai Reddy’s statement that Naidu might murder TDP spokesperson Pattabhi Ram. Instead of making such slanderous remarks, the YSRC MP should first explain who killed YS Vivekananda Reddy in Pulivendula. “How could Naidu be described as a terrorist? It was Naidu’s regime that dealt terrorists, naxalites and rowdy elements with an iron hand,” he claimed.

The TDP leader asserted that Jagan, Vijayasai Reddy and their party men were obviously shivering in fear ever since Naidu met the President of India. Nothing was wrong with the demand to invoke Article 356 in AP as the law and order situation deteriorated in the State amidst rising drug mafia and police excesses. Political suppression reached a peak with tens of false cases being filed against TDP leaders. Over 30 cases were filed against Chintamaneni Prabhakar alone, he pointed out.

Devineni Umamaheswara Rao demanded that Vijaysai explain why Jagan did not attend Amit Shah’s meeting in Delhi, which discussed drug menace. Jagan remained in his Tadepalli palace in the name of leg sprain instead of urging Shah to root out mafia gangs in AP, he alleged.

‘YSRC leaders afraid to speak against KCR remarks’

Devineni Uma recalled how Telangana CM K K Chandrasekhara Rao openly said at his party plenary meeting that there was no power supply in Andhra Pradesh. Jagan had biryani meetings and rubbed shoulders with KCR. Now, the YSRC Ministers were not able to open their mouths on KCR’s comments, he added.