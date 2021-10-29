Andhra Pradesh to urge Centre to hold caste census of BCs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, took a slew of important decisions, including that of passing a resolution in the Assembly urging the Centre to take up caste census of Backward Classes while conducting general census 2021. Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said the previous census of BCs was conducted in 1931 before Independence.

“Conduct of caste census will help the government evolve schemes for the social and economic uplift of BCs,’’ Nani said, adding that there is a demand for taking up caste census from several intellectuals and BC welfare organisations. The BC Welfare Minister has been authorised to move a resolution in the State Assembly urging the Centre to conduct caste census of Backward Classes. The copy of the resolution adopted by the State Assembly will be sent to the Centre, he explained.

On other decisions, Nani said the Cabinet gave its approval for setting up a separate department for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) to effectively implement schemes for the welfare of poor in upper castes. Further, it was also decided to set up separate corporations for the welfare of Jains and Sikhs in the State.

The Cabinet approved a proposal to enter into an agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to get 7,000 MW solar power for supplying 9-hour daytime free power to farmers. The pact will be signed for supply of green power at `2.49 per unit for 25 years on a sustainable basis.As a measure to provide quality medical services to people, the Cabinet cleared a proposal to fill up 4,035 posts in the Medical and Health Department.

Now, the government will create 1,285 posts in the Medical and Health Department, 560 pharmacist posts in YSR Urban Clinics and an additional 2,190 posts, including teaching faculty, staff nurses and paramedical staff under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), totalling 4,035 posts. The Cabinet also approved disbursal of financial assistance to women of school going children under the Amma Vodi Scheme in June, instead of January 2022 like in the previous years.

“Though the scheme was mandated to be applicable for those with 75% school attendance, the norm was not implemented due to Covid-19. Henceforth, 75% attendance for children is mandatory to get aid under the Amma Vodi Scheme. Wide publicity will be given to the criterion to enable women of school going children to avail the benefit,” he explained.

The Cabinet also decided to amend the Cinematography Act 1965 and allow online ticketing platform, which will be managed by the government. “The government aimed to fill up more than 41,000 vacancies in the Medical and Health Department when it took over reins of the State. Till now, we have filled up 26,917 posts,” Nani highlighted.

Winter session of Assembly likely from Nov 17, CM calls on Governor

The winter session of the State Assembly is likely to begin on November 17. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan later in the day, reportedly apprised the latter of the Cabinet decision on holding the Assembly session next month. The Chief Minister reportedly informed the Governor about the amendment proposed by the State Cabinet to the Cinematrography Act, 1965 to facilitate the sale of online movie tickets

Perni welcomes KCR to contest in AP after adopting a resolution on merger

Responding to recent remarks of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that he was getting requests to start his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Andhra Pradesh too, I&PR Minister Perni Nani said KCR is welcome to contest in AP provided he passes a resolution in his State Assembly to merge the divided State of Andhra Pradesh. “What is the need to run a party in two States?’’ he questioned and added that it is better to have the TRS in a single combined State of Andhra Pradesh