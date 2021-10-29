De-recognise TDP for ‘unruly’ conduct, YSRC urges CEC  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of YSRC MPs led by V Vijayasai Reddy on Thursday urged the Chief Election Commission (CEC) to de-recognise the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for its alleged unruly conduct, damaging the democratic process in Andhra Pradesh besides using cuss words on public domain and showing the State and its people in a poor light.

The YSRC delegation met the CEC in the wake of the derogatory remarks made by the TDP official spokesperson Komareddy Pattabhiram and others against the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which led to attacks on the offices of the party and the residence of Pattabhi and triggered a war of words between the ruling and opposition leaders in the State.

In the representation, the YSRC highlighted the “gross violation” of Representation of Peoples Act, 1951 in Andhra Pradesh by the TDP “which has resorted to intoxication and poisoning the minds of the people with an orchestrated campaign by spreading false propaganda, bringing in cuss words into political lexicon through meetings, press conferences and television debates and showing the State in a poor light by linking it to drugs”.

Vijayasai said the TDP has been accusing the State and its leadership of cultivating, peddling, transporting and trading ganja and other narcotics, damaging the brand image of the State by naming it as a hub of narcotics and tagging the youth with vices and irresponsible behaviour, which will have a far-reaching effect on the young minds.

The YSRC further said the TDP spokesperson Pattabhiram went to the extent of using words like B&^%&%$3@* against the Chief Minister while other leaders including former ministers Nara Lokesh, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao have been using foul language against the Chief Minister and the party.

“The role of the Election Commission of India is not only to conduct elections in a free and fair manner but also to strengthen electoral democracy in the country. One of the most important aspects of maintaining the sanctity of the electoral system is to ensure that no damage is caused to the reputation of elected offices or of those occupying such offices,’’ the YSRC said and urged the Commission to take stringent action against the TDP by de-recognising it.

Later, speaking to the media, Vijayasai said the Commission sought to know if cases were registered against those who made the abusive remarks and sought details of such cases, if any.Vijayasai Reddy accused Chandrababu Naidu of running the party like the leader of a terrorist outfit.