More flights to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Tirupati from Visakhapatnam announced

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: More flights will be operated to and from Visakhapatnam as part of the winter schedule. The schedule includes new flights to Tirupati, Rajahmahendravaram, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

SpiceJet will be operating a new flight from Bengaluru to Vizag from October 31. Similarly, Indigo will be operating an early morning flight from Hyderabad to Vizag from December 16. The airlines have also announced the schedule to operate flights from Vizag to Tirupati from December 16.

Speaking to TNIE, Visakhapatnam airport director K Srinivasa Rao said Air Asia will be operating a late-night flight from Vizag to Delhi from October 31. The flight will leave Vizag at 11 pm and reach Delhi by 1 am.At present, two flights leave for Delhi from Vizag. While Air India leaves at 5.55 pm, an Indigo flight to Delhi departs at 6.45 pm. The Air Asia flight will be the first late-night service to Delhi. This will help passengers to catch early morning flights from Delhi to domestic destinations.

After the Covid second wave, Visakhapatnam airport registered the highest number of footfalls of 7,500 in a single day before Dasara.