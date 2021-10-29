STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

More flights to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Tirupati from Visakhapatnam announced

After the Covid second wave, Visakhapatnam airport registered the highest number of footfalls of 7,500 in a single day before Dasara.

Published: 29th October 2021 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Visakhapatnam Airport

Visakhapatnam Airport (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: More flights will be operated to and from Visakhapatnam as part of the winter schedule. The schedule includes new flights to Tirupati, Rajahmahendravaram, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

SpiceJet will be operating a new flight from Bengaluru to Vizag from October 31. Similarly, Indigo will be operating an early morning flight from Hyderabad to Vizag from December 16. The airlines have also announced the schedule to operate flights from Vizag to Tirupati from December 16.

Speaking to TNIE, Visakhapatnam airport director K Srinivasa Rao said Air Asia will be operating a late-night flight from Vizag to Delhi from October 31.  The flight will leave Vizag at 11 pm and reach Delhi by 1 am.At present, two flights leave for Delhi from Vizag. While Air India leaves at 5.55 pm, an Indigo flight to Delhi departs at 6.45 pm. The Air Asia flight will be the first late-night service to Delhi. This will help passengers to catch early morning flights from Delhi to domestic destinations. 

After the Covid second wave, Visakhapatnam airport registered the highest number of footfalls of 7,500 in a single day before Dasara.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakhapatnam airport
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp