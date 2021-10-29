STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prakasam Police arrest 2, recover Rs 98,000 property

The accused were identified as Pandeti Mahesh and Donakonda Venkanna . 

Published: 29th October 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam Police successfully busted gang  involved in temple thefts. They arrested two people and recovered the stolen booty belong’s to various temples. Ongole DSP Nagaraju at his office disclosed the details of the cases and presented the recovered property to the mediapersons on Thursday evening. The accused were identified as Pandeti Mahesh and Donakonda Venkanna . 

The investigation began in relation to the complaint received regarding the theft which occurred at Lord Veeranjaneya Swamy Temple in Maddipadu-Koshtalu locality and through the investigation the police identified the accused persons as old offenders. Property worth Rs 98,000 was recovered. Panchaloha Kalasam worth Rs 10,000, a Gold Nose stud worth Rs 4,000,  two silver crowns worth Rs 80,000, Rs 4,000 cash along with a Hero Splendor motorcycle were recovered by police. 

