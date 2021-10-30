STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: 7 teachers, 10 cops test positive in East Godavari

The entire school premises is being sanitised as a precautionary measure. DEO S Abraham declared a two-day holiday for the school. 

Published: 30th October 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, coronavirus

A medic collects a swab sample (File photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Seven teachers of a ZP High School at Tatipaka in Razole mandal and 10 police personnel in Amalapuram sub-division of East Godavari district tested positive for Covid on Friday. The teachers have been sent to home isolation. The entire school premises is being sanitised as a precautionary measure. DEO S Abraham declared a two-day holiday for the school. 

Ten police personnel, including a CI, five SIs and four constables, also contracted coronavirus. The cops went to Vijayawada for security duty at Durga temple for Dasara festivities. A class IX student of Batchu Raman Municipal Corporation Girls High School at Jagannaickpur in Kakinada tested positive for Covid. Her primary contacts underwent Covid test and results are awaited.

East Godavari East Godavari covid COVID19 Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh COVID
