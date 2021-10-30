Coronavirus: 7 teachers, 10 cops test positive in East Godavari

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Seven teachers of a ZP High School at Tatipaka in Razole mandal and 10 police personnel in Amalapuram sub-division of East Godavari district tested positive for Covid on Friday. The teachers have been sent to home isolation. The entire school premises is being sanitised as a precautionary measure. DEO S Abraham declared a two-day holiday for the school.

Ten police personnel, including a CI, five SIs and four constables, also contracted coronavirus. The cops went to Vijayawada for security duty at Durga temple for Dasara festivities. A class IX student of Batchu Raman Municipal Corporation Girls High School at Jagannaickpur in Kakinada tested positive for Covid. Her primary contacts underwent Covid test and results are awaited.