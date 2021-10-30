Council stresses quality improvement of colleges

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: APSCHE chairperson professor K Hemachandra Reddy on Friday said the council has formed a quality assurance cell to monitor and guide colleges secure NAAC and NBC accreditation. He was speaking at a workshop organised by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, in which internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) officials from all 16 universities in the State took part to discuss quality parameters for getting the accreditations.

Prof Reddy also said the State government has asked the three universities without any accreditation to improve their infrastructure and education as per the set parametres. “The Council denied permission to more than 100 degree colleges for accepting admission, and over 50 engineering colleges have been restricted from admitting students for two years for not maintaining the quality standards.”