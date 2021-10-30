Joint Staff Council meet after 11 years fails to provide clarity

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seeking the support of government staff in view of the State’s precarious financial health due to Covid-19, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma on Friday assured the employees’ associations that the government would seriously consider their issues. According to sources, Sharma, chairing the Joint Staff Council meeting at the Secretariat in Velagapudi, however indicated to the associations not to harbour high hopes of securing a good deal.

He explained that the government has already been bearing a burden of Rs 8,000 crore annually due to the 27% interim relief that was being implemented for the last two years. The meeting, attended by secretaries of various departments and union leaders, was held after a gap of 11 years. The associations raised several issues, including the implementation of Pay Revision Commission recommendations, clearing pending DAs, abolition of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), and crediting salaries and pensions on the first day of every month, among others.

The top bureaucrat pointed out that the government was taking steps to credit salaries on time, and favoured the implementation of the PRC. “You have been waiting for PRC for close to three years. The government will consider your demand positively and implement the PRC recommendations soon,’’ Sharma said.On contract and outsourcing employees, the Chief Secretary said Principal Secretary (services and HR) would soon hold a meeting to sort out their issues. Sharma also informed that the government was considering abolishing the CPS.

He assured to hold another meeting, and added that the Chief Minister would be briefed of the issues raised. Union leaders, however, expressed dissatisfaction over the government holding back the PRC report and only circulating a single piece of paper on its recommendations on fitment. According to the circulated note, the PRC has recommended 23% fitment.

Chairmen of AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati Bandi Srinivas and Bopparaju Venkatewarulu said the meeting did not provide any clarity on issues they have raised.They added that the Chief Secretary had only assured to disclose the report within a week. He was also informed to conduct the council meeting within 4 months to discuss the remaining issues, they said.We will wait for a week before announcing further action if no clarity emerges on the PRC implementation, Venkateswarulu said.

PRC recommends 23% fitment

