Temple city to host two-day Gau Sammelan from Saturday

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Arrangements are in place for the two-day Gau Maha Sammelan being organised by TTD at Mahati auditorium in Tirupati from Saturday. Pontiffs and heads of over 30 mutts across the country, experts on organic farming and nearly 2,000 farmers will take part in the event.

As many 24 stalls have been arranged at the Mahati premises showcasing the recent initiatives of the TTD including Agarbatis, Panchgavya products, TTD publications and dry flower technology products.

The Yuga Tulasi Foundation and SEVA Organisation have put up 20 stalls to display traditional oil grinds, panchgavya products, desi ghee products, organic seeds, traditional cooking vessels, herbal products, Kalamkari artefact and other organic products by farmers from AP and Telangana.

All farmer delegates for the Sammelan from both Telugu States are being accommodated at Srinivasam, SV Rest House, the 2 & 3 Choultries, Padmavathi Nilayam in Tiruchanoor. The TTD Anna Prasadam wing is fully geared to provide traditional food to the farmers and other dignitaries.All departments of TTD are making coordinated efforts to organise food, transport and accommodation for all pontiffs, mutt heads and farmers from across the country.