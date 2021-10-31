STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
156 m-long portrait of Gandhi makes her enter Guinness Book

Though she achieved this feat two years ago, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Guinness Book of World Records officials took time to verify her feat and declare her a record holder. 

Published: 31st October 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 08:46 AM

Audipudi Devisri with the Guinness Book of Records certificate | Express

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: Seventeen-year-old Audipudi Devisri’s tryst with art has earned her an entry into the Guinness Book of Records. The girl from Ongole used land as her canvas and coffee powder as medium to draw a big portrait of Mahatma Gandhi.  Devisri’s feat has also earned her recognition from the Miracle and Limca Book of Records.

Even in childhood, Devisri was fond of drawing and dancing. As her age advanced, her interest in painting and dance grew, which prompted her parents Narendra Kumar and Naga Lakshmi to admit her in Srushti Arts Academy. Now, in her Intermediate second year, Devisri aspires to become a good doctor to serve the society.

Srushti Arts Academy principal Thimmiri Ravindra has acknowledged Devisri’s painting skills. On his advice, she developed interest in nail polish as well as coffee powder painting. “She is a good learner. She is always keen to take up difficult and unique tasks, which is why I advised her to practise nail polish and coffee powder painting, over which she now has achieved a good command,” Ravindra said. 

The 156.50 m painting of Mahatma Gandhi drawn by A Devisri with coffee
powder in Ongole | Express

In her pursuit to create a world record, Devisri started drawing the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on a 156.5 square metre land on May 7, 2019, and completed it on May 10. Though she achieved this feat two years ago, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Guinness Book of World Records officials took time to verify her feat and declare her a record holder. 

“It took us time to receive the certificate from the Guinness authorities as they asked us to do it twice in the presence of qualified surveyors and video/photographers. Many noted artists, drawing teachers and officials acted as observers for the record attempt of Devisri and they were spellbound by the art skills and commitment of the teenager. Later, the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi drawn by Devisri was put on display for an exhibition,” Ravindra recollected. 

Motivation
“I love Gandhian ideology and believe that his services to the nation will be remembered forever. His life is an inspiration to all. Hence, I chose to paint Gandhiji’s picture,” Devisri said

