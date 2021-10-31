Andhra Pradesh: Expression of interest invited for Electric vehicle charging stations 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the demand for electric vehicles gaining steam and the potential ahead, the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) has taken steps for the development of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure on a large scale across the State. The corporation has invited expression of interest (EOI) from charging infrastructure developers stating that it aims to actively make EV charging a business model and install one lakh charging stations in both government and private spaces.

In the EOI, NREDCAP vice-chairman and managing director S Ramana Reddy explained that the government was proactively taking steps to promote EVs in the State. He added that various initiatives including supply of electric two-wheelers to all government employees on a voluntary basis in a phased manner were being taken up by the state government. The government aims at setting up a faster, affordable and safe charging infrastructure, which is critical for faster adoption of EVs across the State.

NREDCAP will identify the places — both government and private — and allot them on a lease basis to the selected developers. About 500 sq feet area would be provided for each charging station and the developer will have to pay rent on a revenue-sharing basis.

The charging infrastructure, as per the EOI, shall be provided in a 3 km x 3 km grid in urban limits and 25 kms on both sides of national highway. Additional points will be added as per demand and requirement. The developers will also have to tie up with at least one online network service provider to enable remote/online booking of charging slots along with other details such as location, cost of charging and type and number of chargers available.

