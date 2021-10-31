STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Expression of interest invited for Electric vehicle charging stations 

The charging infrastructure, as per the EOI, shall be provided in a 3 km x 3 km grid in urban limits and 25 kms on both sides of national highway.

Published: 31st October 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

EV, electric car, electric vehicles

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With the demand for electric vehicles gaining steam and the potential ahead, the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) has taken steps for the development of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure on a large scale across the State. The corporation has invited expression of interest (EOI) from charging infrastructure developers stating that it aims to actively make EV charging a business model and install one lakh charging stations in both government and private spaces.

In the EOI, NREDCAP vice-chairman and managing director S Ramana Reddy explained that the government was proactively taking steps to promote EVs in the State. He added that various initiatives including supply of electric two-wheelers to all government employees on a voluntary basis in a phased manner were being taken up by the state government. The government aims at setting up a faster, affordable and safe charging infrastructure, which is critical for faster adoption of EVs across the State. 

NREDCAP will identify the places — both government and private — and allot them on a lease basis to the selected developers. About 500 sq feet area would be provided for each charging station and the developer will have to pay rent on a revenue-sharing basis. 

The charging infrastructure, as per the EOI, shall be provided in a 3 km x 3 km grid in urban limits and 25 kms on both sides of national highway. Additional points will be added as per demand and requirement. The developers will also have to tie up with at least one online network service provider to enable remote/online booking of charging slots along with other details such as location, cost of charging and type and number of chargers available.

Electric vehicles - One lakh charging stations across State 
NREDCAP to allot places on a lease basis to developers
500 sq feet area will be provided for each station
Charging infra in 3 km x 3 km grid in urban limits and 25 kms on both sides of NH

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Electric vehicle Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp