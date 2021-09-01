31-year-old mother of two children dies by suicide

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Depressed over her husband’s waywardness and reluctance to take care of the family, a 31-year-old mother of two died by suicide at Boyamalapalle village in Mulakalacheruvu mandal of Chittoor district, police said on Tuesday.

Identifying the deceased as Kavya, police said the woman, a garment shop worker, was found hanging in her house.Her husband Reddeppa, and two daughters aged 11 and nine, were away when she took the extreme step on Monday.The incident came to light only on Tuesday.

Kavya, hailing from Karnataka, had been married to Reddeppa, a painter, for the past 12 years. Mulakalcheruvu SI Ramakrishna said the couple used to quarrel frequently over the man’s alcoholism and his refusal to look after his family.Upon being informed by the locals, SI Rama Krishna reached the spot and inspected the body. Kavya’s father Narasimhappa lodged a complaint with the police.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000