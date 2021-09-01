STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid Vaccination crosses 3 crore-mark in Andhra Pradesh

The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the State crossed the three crore-mark on Tuesday.

Published: 01st September 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

According to the health department, people above 18 years of age were administered Covid vaccine at all village and ward secretariats in the State.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the State crossed the three crore-mark on Tuesday.The State government organised a special drive on Tuesday to vaccinate 15 lakh people. By 10 pm, as per CoWIN portal data, 12,11,630 doses were administered.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in the State so far is 3,05,34,164. It includes 2,19,59,241 first doses and 85,74,923 second doses. Elaborate arrangements were made for the special vaccination drive to realise the set target. A total of 2,432 centres were set up in the State to administer Covishield and Covaxin doses.

According to the health department, people above 18 years of age were administered Covid vaccine at all village and ward secretariats in the State.“We kept 15 lakh doses of Covid vaccine at all the sites. Our objective is to ensure that not a single eligible person for vaccination is left out. For this very purpose, on the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, village and ward secretariat is taken as a unit for vaccination,” Dr Devi, Joint Director (Child Health and Immunisation) told TNIE.

Four lakh more doses of Covid vaccine have been positioned at the vaccination sites across the State for administering it after the special drive.Minister for Education A Suresh said 94% of teachers have been vaccinated so far. Another 15,083 teachers need to be vaccinated, who will be given jabs soon. Of the total 13 districts, Visakhapatnam stands first with 100% vaccination of teachers, followed by Kadapa with 99%, Vizianagaram, Chittoor and Nellore with 98%, he said.

TPR declines to 4.74% in East Godavari
Rajamahendravaram: The Covid test positivity rate in East Godavari district has declined to 4.74% from more than 8% as per the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for August 24-30. Prakasam has recorded the highest TPR of 8.26% in AP

Comments

