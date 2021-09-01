STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Incessant rains damage buildings, crops in parts of Andhra Pradesh

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in all the coastal districts.

In Srikakulam district, which received received 856.8 mm rainfall, heavy rains led to water logging in low-lying areas.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.  Similarly, Kurnool, Chittoor, Guntur, Prakasam, East Godavari, West Godavari and parts of Visakhapatnam and Krishna districts also experienced downpour.  

In Srikakulam district, which received received 856.8 mm rainfall, heavy rains led to water logging in low-lying areas. On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, Sompeta received 5.3 cm of rain, while on Tuesday till 9 pm Seethampeta received 12.1 cm of rainfall, the second highest in the State after Kurnool (12.8 cm)

Due to continuous rains, building housing government primary school in A Rajupuram village of Veeraghattam mandal collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday. In Vizianagaram, sidewall of Kondanidagallu government primary school in Jiyyammavalasa mandal in collapsed.

In Guntur district, following heavy rains for the last two days, several lakes and ponds in the district are overflowing disrupting road transportation and inundating fields. In August, the district received surplus rainfall of 43 per cent.

Kondaveedu lake in Mangalagiri and Ooravagu lake in Mandadi overflowed and the villagers had a hard time travelling on the road along the lake. Crops in several low-lying areas in Tadikonda, Prathipadu, Amaravathi, and Pedakakani mandals were inundated and farmers fear heavy losses.

Meanwhile, IMD forecast more rainfall in the State for the next four days. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in the north coastal and the twin Godavari districts. Thunderstorm along with lightning is likely at isolated places in all the coastal districts on Wednesday. On  Thursday, Friday and Saturday, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in all the coastal districts.

