NREGA works in 6 Prakasam mandals under lens

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Six mandals in Prakasam district are found to have executed abnormally high number of development works in the financial year 2020-21 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). As the total number of MGNREGA works executed in the six mandals is more than double compared to the previous fiscal, special teams are likely to be sent to those mandals for physical verification of the works and records to ascertain facts.

The six mandals include Peddacherlo Palli, Pamur, China Ganjam, Marripudi, Vetapalem and Pullalacheruvu. Generally, the Union Ministry of Rural Development conducts random checks where the number of MGNREGA works executed is abnormally high. The Central teams are likely to inspect the mandals next month to ascertain the facts.

The State government has also constituted an official team headed by R Sasidhar Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of YSR Jala Kala, to inspect the MGNREGA works in the six mandals.“The team will physically inspect the MGNREGA works in the six mandals where 200% growth is recorded in 2020-21 in implementing the employment guarantee scheme compared to the previous fiscal,’’ official sources said.

District Water Management Agency (DWMA) Project Director K Seena Reddy has directed the mandal officials concerned to ready records pertaining implementation of MGNREGA for verification by the State committee.

“Though we have achieved steady progress in implementing MGNREGA in the district, all our officers and staff have been directed to keep all the records pertaining to execution of various development works under the scheme in the six mandals in the financial year 2020-21 up to date for verification. It has been noticed that the total amount spent under MGNREGA in some mandals is more than double in 2020-21 compared to the previous fiscal. All the records will be thoroughly verified to ensure effective implementation of the employment guarantee scheme in the district,’’ Seena Reddy told TNIE.

200% rise in works

