Police rescue 62-year-old woman from committing suicide in Andhra Pradesh

The woman, in a state of shock, could not recollect anything initially. Later, she gave details about her son to the police.

Published: 01st September 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Tadepalli police rescue an elderly woman in Sitanagaram on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An elderly woman, who reportedly attempted to die by suicide as she was depressed over the ill-health of her husband, was rescued by two police constables. The constables with the help of local fishermen rescued the woman from getting washed away in the Krishna river and brought her to safety.

According to police, 62-year-old Bhagyalakshmi of Brodipet in Guntur city was residing along with her husband while their children were settled in Bengaluru and abroad. With Bhagyalaskhmi’s husband’s health condition worsening, their son shifted him to a hospital in Chennai for treatment.

“Tuesday morning, she got information from her son that her husband’s condition was critical and it was difficult for him to survive as both his kidneys had failed. Depressed, Bhagyalakshmi reached Sitanagaram pushkar ghat and jumped into the river to end her life,’’ Tadepalli circle inspector Subramanyam told TNIE. Along with the CI, two constables P Gangaraju and G Babu who were on duty near pushkar ghat, noticed the woman getting washed away in the water and alerted the local fishermen. “Gangaraju and Babu and the other fishermen entered the waters and rescued the woman,’’ Subramanyam said.

The woman, in a state of shock, could not recollect anything initially. Later, she gave details about her son to the police. “We have alerted her son who will reach Guntur tomorrow. We will also counsel the woman in the presence of her son and other family members tomorrow,’’ the inspector said.DGP Gautam Sawang appreciated the two constables for going beyond their call of duty and saving the elderly woman. Guntur Urban SP Arif Hafeez also gave appreciation letters to them.

Suicide Helpline
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

Comments

