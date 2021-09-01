TDP leader Lokesh meets families hit by Polavaram project

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has demanded that the State government protect the interests of tribals living in the mandals affected by the Polavaram project in East and West Godavari districts. He toured the Agency areas on Tuesday after offering prayers at Bhadrachalam temple.

Lokesh, who interacted with the Polavaram-displaced families at Kunavaram and Chintur mandals, said it is unfair on the part of the State government to delay the sanctioning of compensation amount to the beneficiaries.A boat owner from Kunavaram told Lokesh that he bought a boat for Rs 15 lakh but the government was delaying in giving him permission to ply. Some women complained that they were not provided safe drinking water when the Godavari floods submerged their villages recently. There were no doctors in hospitals and medicines were in short supply in Chintur, Yetapaka, VR Puram and Kunavaram mandals, they added.