30-year-old man dies after receiving COVID jab in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA: A 30-year-old man reportedly died on Tuesday night only hours after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine shot.Family members of the deceased, Sk Subhani of Marlapalem village in Gannavaram mandal, alleged that he suffered from fever, vomiting and diarrhoea after taking the dose at Gannavaram panchayat office earlier in the day.

Subhani worked as a mason and his wife had died eight months ago due to health issues. Responding to Subani’s death, Mustabad health officer J Sandhya said, “Over 32,000 persons were administered first and second doses of the vaccine under Gannavaram and Mustabad PHC limits. So far, no one died or suffered health complications after taking the jab. Subhani was in depression after his wife’s death and he was a chronic alcoholic.”

“At present, we can’t confirm that vaccine failure led to Subhani’s death. We can come to a conclusion only after the post-mortem,” Sandhya added. The police registered an FIR under section 174 CrPC (suspicious death) following a complaint from the family.