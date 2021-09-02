After Lokayukta, Andhra Pradesh human rights panel starts functioning from Kurnool 

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The temporary office of the Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission was inaugurated in Kurnool on Wednesday. SHRC chairman Justice M Sitharama Murthy along with District Collector P Koteswara Rao, SHRC judicial member Dande Subramanyam and non-judicial member G Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the office and chambers of the members at the State government guest house.

Justice M Sitharama Murthy said the SHRC will receive grievances online in view of Covid pandemic situation. He, however, said that once in a week, complainants can visit the SHRC office for physical hearing. Thanking Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Justice Murthy said it is only because of the efforts of the CM that the commission’s office was shifted to Kurnool, the proposed judicial capital of the State. Joint Collectors Rama Sundhar Reddy, Sreenivasulu and district revenue officer Pullaiah, ZP chief executive officer Venkata Subbaiah and others were present. Several senior advocates from the Kurnool BAR association attended the inaugural function.