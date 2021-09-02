Govt diverted Polavaram R&R funds, alleges Lokesh

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday alleged that the Centre has released Rs 4,000 crore for the implementation of R and R package of Polavaram Irrigation Project in seven mandals, but the state government diverted it. Addressing rallies held at various places in Rampachodavaram revenue division on Wednesday, he said that there are no basic amenities in the R and R colonies. There are no roads, drinking water and power connection in the R&R colonies, he said.

He also criticised Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for not crediting Rs 10 lakh compensation to the project-affected families, as announced. The state government failed on all fronts, he said and urged people to teach a befitting lesson to the YSRC in the next elections. He asked the tribals not to believe the promises made by the ruling YSRC.

“There is no area hospital at Yetapaka division and thousands of poor tribals are going to Bhadrachalam hospital. There are no doctors and para-medical staff in the hospitals,” he said. Former ministers N Chinarajappa, Devineni Uma and former MLA Pantham Rajeswari were present.