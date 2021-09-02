Mekathoti Sucharitha recalls YSR on his 12th death anniversary

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha on Wednesday participated at a mega blood donation camp organised on 12th death anniversary of late chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy at Karumanchi village in Tangutur mandal.

The minister along with the other dignitaries garlanded the YSR’s statue and paid floral tribute. They recollected the memories and services of late YSR and praised his welfare schemes such as Aarogyasri, electricity supply free of cost, social security pensions, fee reimbursement, Jala Yagnam among others.

The minister said that about 2.50 lakh students were admitted in government schools from private and corporate schools across the State.Later, Sucharitha also commended ‘Madyapaana Vimochana Prachar Committee’s efforts to discourage liquor consumption.