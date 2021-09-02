STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Promote millet farming, says Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

He was speaking at a review meeting with the officials of agriculture and allied sectors at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday.

Published: 02nd September 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Underscoring the need for encouraging cultivation of millets by sensitising farmers about earning more revenue than paddy, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to ensure better remunerative price for the produce.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to resolve the issues brought by Agricultural Advisory Boards and said that the authorities should definitely take the responsibility of addressing the issues raised by farmers. The officials said over one lakh farmers are there in the Agriculture Advisory Boards.

The Chief Minister said that fertilisers, pesticides and seeds requested by the farmers should be made available at Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) within stipulated time. He said that a system should be set up to resolve the farmers’ issues directly through the RBKs.

The officials said the State received 421.7 mm of rainfall against the normal 403.3mm. Normal or heavy rainfall was recorded in all districts, except Nellore. So far, 67.41 lakh acres have been cultivated in Kharif against the target of 76.65 lakh acres.

