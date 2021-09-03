ANDHRA: 200 black fungus cases in 8 days 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The total number of mucormycosis (black fungus) cases reported in the State reached 4,889 with 200 cases reporting in the last eight days itself. The total deaths arising out of black fungus reached 448 with 12 persons succumbing to the disease in the last eight days.

Of the total cases reported so far, 3,978 got cured while 463 are undergoing treatment currently. A total of 2,687 surgeries have been performed on infected persons in the state.The health department data said Chittoor topped the chart with 782 total infections and 100 deaths. Guntur district is second with 740 total cases with 20 deaths.