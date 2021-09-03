Andhra Pradesh records 1,520 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths 

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Active Covid-19 cases increased by 220 as Andhra Pradesh added 1,520 fresh positives in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.

The state reported 1,290 recoveries and 10 deaths in 24 hours, the latest bulletin said.

The gross coronavirus positives increased to 20,18,200, recoveries to 19,89,391 and deaths 13,887, the bulletin said.

The state's active caseload is now 14,922, it added.

East Godavari reported 263, Chittoor 188, SPS Nellore 186, West Godavari 171, Guntur 162, Krishna 159 and Prakasam 123 fresh cases in 24 hours.

Kadapa added 99 and Visakhapatnam 90, while the remaining four districts logged less than 40 new cases each, with Kurnool registering only six.

Krishna had four fresh fatalities, Chittoor three, Prakasam two and SPS Nellore one in a day.

Nine districts did not report any fresh death.