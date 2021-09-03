Derogatory posts against judges: CBI files chargesheet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Thursday, filed a chargesheet in a Guntur court against one of the arrested accused, Lingareddy Rajasekhar Reddy alias Tera Rajasekhar Reddy, for posting derogatory remarks against judges and judiciary on social media.

The CBI had registered the case on November 11, 2020, against 16 people, and took over the investigation into 12 FIRs from the Andhra Pradesh CID. The probe was taken over following a High Court order. The FIRs were registered on complaints by the Registrar-General of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh.

The complainant alleged that key personnel holding prominent posts in the State made derogatory posts on social media against judges and judiciary following some of the High Court verdicts.The CBI said it had initiated steps to get the objectionable posts removed from the social media platforms, public domains, and many such posts and accounts were removed from the internet.

Accused Rajasekhar Reddy was arrested on July 9, 2021, at Kadapa and was remanded in judicial custody. Searches were conducted at his residence, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents, the central agency said.

“The public is reminded that the above findings are based on the investigation done by the agency and evidence collected by it. Under the Indian Law, the accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial,’’ the CBI said.