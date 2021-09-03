STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jail term for 4 IAS officers for contempt   

The court asked the respondents to file their counters and the case came for hearing before Justice B Devanand.

Published: 03rd September 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh High Court Thursday sentenced four IAS officers and a retired IAS officer to varying terms of imprisonment and also imposed fines on them for contempt of court. The court, however, suspended the implementation of the orders for a month to enable them to go for an appeal against its order.

The court sentenced former IAS officer Manmohan Singh, who was the principal secretary (revenue) in 2017, to four weeks of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000. The serving officers who were sentenced are principal secretary (finance) Shamsher Singh Rawat (one month imprisonment and Rs 2,000 fine), former collector of Nellore district Revu Muthyala Raju (two weeks imprisonment and Rs 1,000 fine), another former collector of Nellore MV Seshagiri Babu and the present collector NV Chakradhar (two weeks imprisonment each and Rs 2,000 fine). The case pertains to a petition filed by a farmer from Erragunta in Venkatachalam mandal of Nellore district, Tallapaka Savitramma, in 2017 seeking compensation for her land which was taken over by the government.

The government proposed to set up National Institute of Mental Health in Nellore district and accordingly, the then district collector handed over 10 acres of land to the NIMH authorities. The three acre land of Savitramma was part of the 10 acre land handed over to the NIMH. As no compensation was paid to her, Savitramma filed the petition in 2017.

Though the High Court directed the government to pay the compensation amount to the petitioner, the orders were not implemented following which Savitramma filed a contempt petition in 2018. Several officers including Manmohan Singh, then Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) Anil Chandra Punetha and the RDOs and tahsildar were made as respondents.

The court asked the respondents to file their counters and the case came for hearing before Justice B Devanand. Meanwhile, the compensation amount was paid to Savitramma on March 3 this year.Justice Battu Devanand said the compensation was paid to the petitioner four years after the contempt petition. The court felt that it was a fit case for punishment for the contempt of court. The case against the other officers including then CCLA Anil Chandra Punetha and the local tahsildar was dismissed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IAS officers contempt of court
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp