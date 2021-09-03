STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PCRA to train 2K RTC drivers on fuel economy

Over the years, PCRA has expanded its role in improving productivity in the use of various energy sources.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) to offer a free training session for 2,000 drivers on fuel conservation techniques. 

The MoU was exchanged between RTC executive director (engineering) P Krishna Mohan and PCRA regional joint director Parthasarathy at a programme held at RTC House here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the executive director said, PCRA will train over 2,000 corporation drivers to understand the concept and techniques of energy saving. This training period is valid from September 1 to March 30, 2022 (7 months). 

The PCRA would provide free training on fuel economy to the drivers. For this, four regions have been selected and 500 drivers from each region will participate. The executive director further informed that training classes for drivers in Guntur, Krishna, Kadapa and Anantapur regions began on Thursday. 

Similarly, training classes will be available for drivers who have achieved low KMPL as well as for the mechanics at registered depots- Maidukuru (Kadapa), Ponnur (Guntur) and Governorpet-1 (Krishna). Krishna Mohan suggested that all the drivers participating in the training should hone their skills so as to understand the need to save energy which can further help the corporation to come out of losses. 

PCRA is a non-profitable government organisation, registered under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. It helps the government in proposing policies and strategies for petroleum conservation with the aim of reducing the country’s reliance on oil demand.Over the years, PCRA has expanded its role in improving productivity in the use of various energy sources. Chief Mechanical Engineer (Maintenance) 
G Vijaya Ratna and other officials were also present.

