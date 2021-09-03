Ryots oppose proposed road under Sagarmala

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Farmers of U Kothapalli in East Godavari are opposing the Central government’s Sagarmala project, as part of which a four-lane road is proposed connecting Annavaram and Kakinada rural. They recently submitted 65 objections to joint collector G Laxmisha, who is also appointed the competent authority of land aquisition, at U Kothapalli tahsildar office stating that their lands, proposed to be acquired for the project, are worth crores of rupees, but the government would pay them in lakhs.

The projects aims to enhance the performance of the country’s logistics sector, and envisages unlocking the potential of waterways and the coastline to minimise investments required to meet these targets. Earlier, a requisition was filed for acquisition of land for developing the road over a 40-kilometre stretch covering an extent of 597 acres. The joint collector told the farmers that their objections will be resolved within the ambit of the law, and the issue will be brought to the government’s notice.