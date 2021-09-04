STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disha app touches close to 47 lakh downloads

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Disha SOS mobile app has been downloaded 46,66,841 times, and around 25 lakh people have registered themselves on it, said Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang. He added all Disha control rooms in the State are receiving around 3,500 complaints from women on a daily basis, out of which close to 60 are actionable. 

Addressing the media at police headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday, the DGP said the police department has bagged 130 awards in various fields of policing since 2019.“Recently, the department received an award from the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for Passport Seva Service.” On the technology being introduced and used for better policing, Sawang said the Disha SOS app and Police Seva App are game-changers. 

“Not just in the State, these initiatives are winning the praise of other States as the apps offer multiple services under one platform. The Police Seva app allows users to make use of 87 services offered by the police department.”He also expressed happiness as the AP police services are being recognised at national-level events. 

“AP police are able to process passport verification within two to three days of receiving an application. We check the person’s background using integrated database software such CCTNS and e-Hunt,” Sawang added. 

The State police chief demonstrated the operation of e-Hunt, which integrates criminal information of a person including those registered in other States, private complaints, court status including traffic violations. The police used the name of TDP leader Chintamaneni Prabhakar for the demonstration, and the software displayed 84 cases filed against him since 1995.

“All cases filed against a person will be displayed on the screen in less than a minute. This will help the police during daily patrolling and special drives,” the DGP added. Sawang requested leaders of political parties to refrain from commenting on senstive cases and jump to conclusions before ascertaining the facts. “In the Ramya murder case, the police responded swiftly and arrested the accused in under 24 hours. Many agencies praised the police for fast action and filing chargesheet in under a week.”

